Tinubu celebrates Trump’s imminent re-election, eyes stronger US-Nigeria ties

This was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday, November 6.

Tinubu expressed optimism for an era of enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and the United States under Trump’s renewed leadership.

The Nigerian leader noted the importance of fortifying diplomatic and economic partnerships in an increasingly complex global landscape.

“Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens,” he stated, indicating a commitment to tackling shared issues.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu sees Trump’s re-election as a testament to the American people’s confidence in his leadership abilities.

"Trump’s victory reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership,” Onanuga conveyed on behalf of Tinubu.

Reflecting on Trump’s previous tenure as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, Tinubu said he believes Trump’s experience will contribute to forging deeper and more mutually beneficial ties.

He expressed hope for more “reciprocal economic and development partnerships” between the U.S. and Africa, underpinned by Trump’s familiarity with the geopolitical and economic dynamics of the continent.