ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu celebrates Trump’s imminent re-election, eyes stronger US-Nigeria ties

Segun Adeyemi

Reflecting on Trump’s previous tenure as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, Tinubu said he believes Trump’s experience will contribute to forging deeper and more mutually beneficial ties.

L-R: US President-elect, Donald Trump and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
L-R: US President-elect, Donald Trump and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday, November 6.

Tinubu expressed optimism for an era of enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and the United States under Trump’s renewed leadership.

The Nigerian leader noted the importance of fortifying diplomatic and economic partnerships in an increasingly complex global landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens,” he stated, indicating a commitment to tackling shared issues.

READ ALSO: Trump or Harris? How US presidential elections could affect African countries

According to Onanuga, Tinubu sees Trump’s re-election as a testament to the American people’s confidence in his leadership abilities.

"Trump’s victory reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership,” Onanuga conveyed on behalf of Tinubu.

Reflecting on Trump’s previous tenure as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, Tinubu said he believes Trump’s experience will contribute to forging deeper and more mutually beneficial ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Trump vs Harris: 5 ways US presidential election will affect Nigeria's economy

He expressed hope for more “reciprocal economic and development partnerships” between the U.S. and Africa, underpinned by Trump’s familiarity with the geopolitical and economic dynamics of the continent.

The congratulatory message underscores Tinubu's vision of a strategic, enduring relationship with the United States, emphasising Nigeria's readiness to work closely with Trump’s administration to foster peace and prosperity across both nations.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG approves ₦75bn single-digit interest loans for SMEs nationwide

FG approves ₦75bn single-digit interest loans for SMEs nationwide

Imo Police confirm Catholic priest’s abduction, intensify 'desperate search'

Imo Police confirm Catholic priest’s abduction, intensify 'desperate search'

Corps members urge FG to implement pending ₦77k allowance raise from July

Corps members urge FG to implement pending ₦77k allowance raise from July

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial

Air Peace partners with Opay for easier, secure booking and payment options

Air Peace partners with Opay for easier, secure booking and payment options

Tinubu postpones FEC meeting, orders national mourning for Army Chief, Lagbaja

Tinubu postpones FEC meeting, orders national mourning for Army Chief, Lagbaja

Nigerians lament inability to afford beans, a major protein source

Nigerians lament inability to afford beans, a major protein source

BREAKING: Donald Trump declared 47th US President

BREAKING: Donald Trump declared 47th US President

Kano Court orders CBN, AGF, RMAFC to release funds for 44 LGAs

Kano Court orders CBN, AGF, RMAFC to release funds for 44 LGAs

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

House of Reps [Facebook]

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

ZLP wins 15 chairmanship seats, YPP claims 2 in Abia LG polls

ZLP wins 15 chairmanship seats, YPP claims 2 in Abia LG polls

Julius Abure

Abure joins world political leaders in Washington to observe US presidential poll

Zamfara APC accuses PDP of planning to manipulate LG election [Facebook]

Zamfara APC accuses PDP of planning to manipulate LG election