US congratulates Nigeria on the inauguration of the 10th NASS

In the tweet, the U.S. Mission wrote, "Congratulations, Nigeria, on the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly!" The congratulatory message demonstrates the United States' recognition of Nigeria's commitment to democracy and the peaceful transition of power.

During the inauguration, Senator Godswill Akpabio, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), emerged as the 10th President of the Senate, after defeating Senator Abdulaziz Yari. Senator Jibrin Barau, the immediate past Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, was elected as the Deputy Senate President unopposed. Senator Dave Umahi nominated Senator Barau, and after a citation was read, the nominee accepted the nomination.