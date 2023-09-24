ADVERTISEMENT
Tribunal to deliver judgment on petitions against Sanwo-Olu's election Monday

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC declared Sanwo-Olu the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Lagos.

Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and GBadebo Rhodes Vivour contested Lagos governorship election in 2023.
Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and GBadebo Rhodes Vivour contested Lagos governorship election in 2023.

Posting on his X, formerly Twitter, account on Saturday, September 23, 2023, the Labour Party Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, disclosed that he's been informed that the tribunal has fixed Monday to deliver the verdict.

We have just been informed that judgement on our election petition at the tribunal will be delivered on Monday, the 25th of September,” Rhodes-Vivour's post read.

Counsels to parties in the petitions adopted their final written address on August 12, with the tribunal reserving judgement until a later date.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sanwo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the hotly-contested election of March 18, 2023.

The APC candidate polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Rhodes-Vivour, who polled 312,329 votes, while Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finished a distant third with 62,449 votes.

However, the Labour Party flag-bearer and his PDP counterpart separately approached the tribunal to ask for the nullification of Sanwo-Olu’s re-election and declare them the winners.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Action Peoples Party (APP) also filed petitions against Sanwo-Olu's election but, the Chairman of the three-man Tribunal, Justice Arum Ashom, promptly dismissed their petitions after the petitioners withdrew them.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

