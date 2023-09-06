ADVERTISEMENT
Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Ima Elijah

Sen. Ohere has been ordered to pay Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan the sum of ₦500,000 as the cost of the petition.

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)
Nullifying the electoral victory of Sen. Abubakar Ohere, the ruling was delivered by Justice K. A. Orjiako, the Tribunal Chairman, who pronounced the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel.

Justice Orjiako's verdict shed light on several critical aspects of the election. The tribunal found that Sen. Abubakar Ohere's results were inflated in nine polling units located within Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA).

Additionally, it was revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) intentionally reduced the votes of Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan in the same local government area. Furthermore, INEC failed to record results from three other polling units in the same LGA, which were deliberately omitted from Natasha's tally.

Sen. Abubakar Ohere secured 54,064 votes in the election, narrowly defeating his closest rival, Sadiku-Ohere, who polled 51,291 votes.

Confirming her win, she took to Twitter to celebrate.

As part of the tribunal's decision, Sen. Ohere has been ordered to pay Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan the sum of ₦500,000 as the cost of the petition. It is worth noting that Sen. Abubakar Ohere is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

