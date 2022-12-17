Tinubu will explore oil fields in Jigawa if elected - Gov Badru

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had, on Nov. 24 while addressing APC supporters in Gumel LGA, said that the exploration of crude oil in the state would commence if Bola Tinubu won the presidential election.

The governor said that the state was blessed with deposits of crude oil expected to be explored if APC won the presidential election.

The governor, however, condemned the alleged torching of the APC’s posters and billboards.

He added that the opposition parties in the state would soon know the difference between “people’s chosen party, APC” and despised parties during the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the ruling APC in the state has provided a free level ground for all the parties in the state.

“It is quite unfortunate, as the party in power we don’t destroy any party’s posters or billboard, but still some opposition parties are destroying ours.

“Strong party will not involve in any fighting or destruction of opponent’s properties but only shows the differences on election day,” Badaru said.

Also, the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Umar Namadi, who promised to build on Badaru’s achievements, particularly in agriculture, health, education, and water supply, said the party had fulfilled the campaign promises made to the people of the state in 2015.