Tinubu will address Nigeria’s challenges - Anambra APC Chairman

“What is happening to us in this country can only be tackled by Bola Tinubu because he has the political and social-economic capacity.

“I want to urge you take the campaign of Tinubu to traditional rulers and religion leaders in your various LGAs and wards in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Sen. Margary Okadigbo, the State Coordinator, Tinubu Campaign Council, who inaugurated the sub committees said their core mandate was to embark on grassroots mobilisation to ensure victory for the presidential candidate of the APC in the February election.

Okadigbo urged them to reach out to the people in the communities and electoral wards and ensure they got the right messages of the party and cast their votes for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

She expressed confidence in the ability of coordinators and heads of the sub-committees to deliver as they were grassroots politicians and people of impeccable character.

She called on residents of the state to vote for Tinubu and all candidates of the party in 2023 election, saying it was an opportunity for them to be part of history.

“I thank you all for your unrelenting passion, unbridled commitment, unparalleled dedication and uncommon sacrifice for the message of renewed hope that you believe in.

“The Tinubu/Shettima ticket is powered by tested and trusted hands and it offers renewed hope for all in all sectors. It ensures our today and assures us of our tomorrow,” she said.