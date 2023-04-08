The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu urges Christians to recommit to patriotic pursuits in Easter message

News Agency Of Nigeria

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
He gave the charge in his Easter message to Christians on Saturday in Abuja, saying they should reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday.

“As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“As we celebrate, let us also remember our obligation, as God’s children, to love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe,” he said.

He noted that for Christians everywhere, Easter celebration was in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

He further charged the faithful to imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves as they celebrate Easter.

We will make faster progress towards the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country we all desire.

“If we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with our compatriots,” Tinubu said.

He further noted that Easter was about renewed hope and redemption, saying it symbolises the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism.

“Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation,” Tinubu urged.

