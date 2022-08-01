RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu understands Nigerian youths more than other candidates - APC

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC said Tinubu is the only presidential candidate that can give the Nigerian youths the opportunity to contribute to the rebirth of a new Nigeria.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu]
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu]

Ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described its presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the only candidate with the better understanding of Nigerian youths and their aspirations.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yakubu Ajaka, at a town hall meeting with young Nigerians in diaspora on Saturday night in London, The Punch reports.

The claim made by Ajaka runs in contrast to the popular notion held by political analysts that the average Nigerian youth gravitates towards the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, due to his more cerebral appearance and youth-oriented ideology.

However, the APC deputy spokesman expressed a contrary view, saying that the noise about Obi is limited to the social media space.

Ajaka said, “I am convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that it is only Tinubu, who understands the youths better, that can give our youths and indeed, the young men in the diaspora, the opportunity to participate and contribute to the rebirth of a new Nigeria.

“He has the advantage of combining both the legislative and executive experiences for a more united and prosperous Nigeria which other candidates do not have. As a governor in South West Nigeria, Tinubu had equalled to none and employed the services of young Nigerians from other states to serve in his cabinet.”

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Sunday, July 31, 2023, the APC deputy spokesman encouraged the youths, especially those in diaspora, to work toward reversing the tag of corruption and doomsday prophecy on the country.

The statement read in parts, “We have several candidates contesting the Presidency, however, we have three strong frontline candidates namely Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. They are referred to as frontline candidates because of their experience in the public service having served as Vice President and State Governors giving them an edge over others. The three candidates also have the largest spread of political structures and offices across the country.

As it is common with developing democracies such as ours, the selection of candidates for the parties always comes with various challenges, mostly bordering on sentiments such as religion, ethnicity, and geo-political arrangements. The cry of marginalisation has also become a common and popular feature among politicians and the electorate.

These sentiments had been into play all our political life for quite a long time. Unfortunately, we seem to throw away competence, capacity, and qualification to these sentiments. This is partly responsible for our present predicament with no benefit to even the agitators of such sentiments.”

Tinubu will contest the February 2023 presidential election with other leading candidates including Obi, and former Vice President, Alahji Atiku Abubakar.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu understands Nigerian youths more than other candidates - APC

Tinubu understands Nigerian youths more than other candidates - APC

Group accuses opposition of twisting Peter Obi's speeches

Group accuses opposition of twisting Peter Obi's speeches

CAN President says Nigerians will not vote for parties in 2023

CAN President says Nigerians will not vote for parties in 2023

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Mixed reactions trail FG’s proposal to ban motorcycle

Mixed reactions trail FG’s proposal to ban motorcycle

NDLEA intercepts 2.8m Tramadol tabs worth N1.4bn at Lagos Port

NDLEA intercepts 2.8m Tramadol tabs worth N1.4bn at Lagos Port

Miyetti Allah commits to peace and security in Enugu State

Miyetti Allah commits to peace and security in Enugu State

Insecurity: Yahaya Bello orders suspension of traditional ruler, queries LG Chairman

Insecurity: Yahaya Bello orders suspension of traditional ruler, queries LG Chairman

Bandits moving into Nasarawa from Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara - Gov raises alarm

Bandits moving into Nasarawa from Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara - Gov raises alarm

Trending

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies – Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Tinubu's memory may be fading, we sympathise with him - Atiku fires more shots

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections? [Editor's Opinion]

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections?. [PT]

BBNaija: Don't be distracted, Baba-Ahmed urges Obidients

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)