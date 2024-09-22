ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

This might be the worst election in Nigeria's history - Ighodalo on Edo poll

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ighodalo and the PDP have accused INEC of violating the Electoral Act by truncating the collation process to compromise the Edo governorship election.

Asue Ighodalo
Asue Ighodalo

Recommended articles

Ighodalo, a frontrunner in the election alongside Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this during a press conference at his party's Situation Room in Benin City, Edo State capital on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

He alleged that PDP agents were denied access to some local government collation centres, a development he described as bad omen for Nigeria's democracy.

“From our perspective, the way these elections are going, they’re probably going to be the worst elections in the history of this country,” the PDP flagbearer said during the press briefing by the party’s campaign organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have information for instance, where we have over 20 polling units where the accredited voters are less than the total votes which is not possible. We have over 20 polling units from the results that were announced yesterday where from their accredited voters, the total votes that they’ve now announced are more than the accredited voters,” he said.

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate in the Edo election.
Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate in the Edo election. Pulse Nigeria

The PDP candidate also flagged some polling units where he claimed that irregularities took place, saying such practice is “totally unacceptable”.

“There’s something definitely going wrong. There’s a result writing scheme going on and it’s totally unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This process is unacceptable and then they’re trying to disenfranchise our collation agents,” Ighodalo said.

“Like His Excellency (Umaru Fintiri who leads the party’s campaign organisation for the election) read, at every point, you find APC and their thugs supported by people dressed as security agents going to shoot at polling agents and disrupt processes.

“This is not acceptable in the 21st century. Definitely not in Nigeria. I think we’ve gone way past this.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

Kwankwaso donates ₦50m to support Maiduguri flood victims

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts ₦16.1bn opioid, 3 times stronger than tramadol in Lagos

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

PDP wins Enugu East LGA chairmanship election

Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

INEC suspends collation in Edo election, awaits results from 2 LGAs

INEC suspends collation in Edo election, awaits results from 2 LGAs

VIDEO: Celebrations erupt inside Edo APC situation room after 16 of 18 LGs results

VIDEO: Celebrations erupt inside Edo APC situation room after 16 of 18 LGs results

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

VIDEO: Reno Omokri does special dance to celebrate Labour Party's loss in Edo poll

This might be the worst election in Nigeria's history - Ighodalo on Edo poll

This might be the worst election in Nigeria's history - Ighodalo on Edo poll

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll