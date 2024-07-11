ADVERTISEMENT
They're gone for good - Fubara says no way back for 26 pro-Wike lawmakers

Nurudeen Shotayo

The pro-Wike lawmakers recently secured a judgement at the Appeal Court, which overturned a lower court order that prohibited them from presenting themselves as legislators.

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]
Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

The 26 lawmakers, led by Martin Amaewhule, are loyal to the immediate Governor of the state and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads over the political power control in the oil-rich state.

A Port Harcourt High Court had issued an order prohibiting the lawmakers from presenting themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly following their defection.

However, the Appeal Court in Abuja overturned the lower court's decision last week.

A three-judge panel, led by Jimi Olukayode-Bada, ruled that the trial court did not have the jurisdiction to handle the case, which a federal high court should address.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Fubara said his administration has started the process of preparing the 2025 budget.

He said while receiving on a solidarity visit opinion leaders, women, and youths of Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas led by Ogbakor Etche at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Governor stated that the defecting lawmakers will eventually return home because they signed up for that the moment voluntarily left the platform on which they won their election.

“Let me assure you that agriculture is an area that we have promised the very special and peace-loving people of Rivers State that our 2025 budget, which we have already started preparing, will address.

“Don’t bother about those people who are delusional. They think we are still sleeping. Let me tell you people so that they can hear anywhere they are.

“I wanted to help them, sincerely because I know them. And I have said it before, these are people that I have helped. I paid their children’s school fees. I paid their house rent. So, I wanted to help them.

“We all knew what happened when they crossed (defected), and how did they cross? Because of our God, for them to make that mistake, they crossed! They are gone, and they are gone. Now, let me tell you: when I wanted to help them, I accepted to help them because we are all one. We disagree to agree as it is said,” he said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

