The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Ima Elijah

He urged the people of Rivers State to be wary of the APC governorship candidate...

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

In view of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the soul and strength of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have departed, leaving the carcass and therefore, cannot get any electoral support from Rivers electorate.

Wike spoke at the Mgbuodohia Community Primary School Premises, the venue of the flag-off of the construction of Mgbuodohia Road in Rumuolumene Town of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) on Tuesday, January 03, 2022.

Wike drags Amaechi: Specifically, Governor Wike pointed to the level of support that Chief Anele Orobule, a die-hard believer in the former governor Rotimi Amaechi, gave to the APC but was allegedly disgraced “because of failed promises”.

Wike tells a story of the Mgbuodohia Road that was awarded to a contractor under Amaechi's administration, but was not completed; "but to the glory of God today" the road has been completed.

Wike warns Rivers state about APC: He urged the people of Rivers State to be wary of the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, who he said is being fronted by Amaechi because they do not mean well for the State.

The governor urged the Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminalayi Fubara to consider constructing a bridge to link Rumuolumeni to Eagle Island in Port Harcourt if he eventually assumes office later this year.

Wike urged the people not to fight against the APC campaigns but rather ask Amaechi why they should trust his candidate.

"No need to fight them, just ask him why they should trust his candidate when he did not work for them.

"We must play the politics together, therefore you must shine your eyes.

"At the local level, state level and national level, we are prepared.

"Their strength and soul in Rivers state is gone, do not take your votes to an enemy."

Wike visits Odili with good news: In the governor’s new year visits to former Rivers governor, Dr Peter Odili in Port Harcourt, Wike declared that the PDP is fully prepared for the 2023 general elections in the state.

The Rivers State governor told Dr Odili that he remains eternally grateful for the support he has rendered to his administration since 2015.

