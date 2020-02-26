The Supreme Court has struck out the application of the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking a reversal of the judgment annulling the election of David Lyon as Governor of Bayelsa State.

You can read the original Supreme Court verdict of February 13 here.

In dismissing the APC's application, the apex court submitted that the governing party's move amounted to a gross abuse of judicial process.

Lyon's election was deemed invalid by the Supreme Court after former Deputy Governor-elect Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, was deemed to have submitted forged academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the election.

Lyon was sacked a day before his inauguration.

Douye Diri of the PDP has since been sworn-in as Governor of Bayelsa State.