Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP governorship candidate
Oborevwori is the preferred candidate of the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.
Delivering the judgement on Friday, October 21, 2022, Justice Tijani Abubakar upheld the Judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on August 29, 2022.
The judge also dismissed the appeal of David Edevbie for lacking in merit.
Oborevwori polled 590 votes to defeat Edevbie, who polled 113 votes during the party's primary election.
Edevbie was the commissioner for finance during the James Ibori administration.
Edevbie was the commissioner for finance during the James Ibori administration.

It is believed that Ibori, the former governor of the state is backing Edevbie
