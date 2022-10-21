RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP governorship candidate

Bayo Wahab

Oborevwori is the preferred candidate of the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori Sheriff, the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly.
Delivering the judgement on Friday, October 21, 2022, Justice Tijani Abubakar upheld the Judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on August 29, 2022.

The judge also dismissed the appeal of David Edevbie for lacking in merit.

Oborevwori polled 590 votes to defeat Edevbie, who polled 113 votes during the party's primary election.

Edevbie was the commissioner for finance during the James Ibori administration.

It is believed that Ibori, the former governor of the state is backing Edevbie while Oborevwori is the preferred candidate of the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Details later…

