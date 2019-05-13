The Omoyele Sowore-led faction of the African Action Congress (AAC) has expelled the partys national secretary, Leonard Nzenwa, and suspended others who had suspended him on Monday, May 13, 2019.

During a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Monday, the committee had suspended Sowore as the party chairman and installed Nzenwa as acting chairman.

Sowore was accused of financial misappropriation and anti-party activities such as failure to convene a NEC meeting.

However, in a swift response, he has released a statement to accuse the Ezenwa-led faction of being financially-induced to engage in anti-progressive politics.

"These members, led by Leonard Nzenwa, former national secretary, who was suspended for financial impropriety and anti-party activities, have demonstrated by their actions that they have never been, and have never shared, the core beliefs that those of us in the African Action Congress hold," he said.

He expelled Nzenwa from the party, while also suspending other "misguided individuals" who participated in the special NEC meeting until investigations reveal the extent of their involvement.

While addressing party supporters at Monday's NEC meeting, Nzenwa accused Sowore and his associates of brazen acts that only fueled his own personal ambition at the detriment of the party's democratic values.

He said, "Since our party was registered, fellow party men and women, it has failed to hold the constitutional mandatory meetings. Huge monies, millions of naira and dollars have not properly been accounted for, particularly, hundreds of millions of dollars raised for our party's presidential candidate.

"Allegations of foreign funds which were allowed to flow into the party in contravention of the provision of the 1999 constitution and the Electoral Act and were utilised by the party's presidential candidate and certain individuals without knowledge of the party have been clearly established by all.

"We cannot be seen to be doing what the people we're criticising are doing."

Sowore was elected the AAC's national chairman shortly after it was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in August 2018 and was elected the party's presidential candidate shortly after.

The Sahara Reporters founder only scored a total of 33,953 votes in the February 23 presidential election won by President Muhammadu Buhari.