Southern, Middle Belt Leaders endorse Peter Obi for president

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) on Thursday, endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) as its preferred candidate for Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

“We have declared that all members of the various organisations have thrown their full weight behind Peter Obi/Ahmed Datti to be President and Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the banner of the Labour Party.

They have pledged to work assiduously in their various constituencies to promote the objectives and ensure that it is realised for the betterment of Nigeria.

“That we give our unalloyed vote of thanks to our father and leader Edwin Clark for his boldness, his sagacity, his tenacity and his relentlessness in pursuing the aims and aspirations of this organisation.

“That we warn all those who want to change the hands of the clock of Nigeria by doing anything that will derail a peaceful transition to the next Civilian government of this country.

“That we shall rise like one-man in defense of the ballot box and that Nigerians must go to vote.

“This we have resolved today and we enjoin other Nigerians who do not belong to our organisation to join us in realizing this for the betterment of Nigeria,” Nwodo also a former Minister of Information said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

