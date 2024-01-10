Soludo suspends traditional ruler for conferring chieftaincy title on Sen Uba

The suspension is contained in a letter signed by TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, on Tuesday. Ubah, who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), represents Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The Commissioner said Ezeani did not obtain approval from the state government as contained in the traditional rulers’ code of conduct.

“We have received confirmed reports that you, as the traditional ruler of Neni, conferred such a phantom Chieftaincy title today on one Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah in violation of the Code of Conduct and without clearance from the Ministry.

“Whether or not your action was for pecuniary reasons as being insinuated in many quarters is irrelevant. What is important is that your action is an affront to order and good governance.

“I am directed to inform you that Mr Governor has in the exercise of his powers under Section 2 (C) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers (Amendment) Law, 2020, suspended your recognition as traditional ruler of Neni until further notice,” he said.