ADVERTISEMENT
Shun any plans to abscond during pilgrimage, Pilgrims Boss warns Christians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Pilgrims board boss urged the pilgrims to be law-abiding to enable their states maintain their good name in and outside Nigeria.

300 Christian pilgrims depart for Israel, Jordan.
Gorap issued the warning on Sunday while pilgrims from Plateau, Ekiti, Osun and Kwara states were undergoing the pilgrimage exercise in Jordan and Israel for the 2022 batch.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Gorap as urging the pilgrims to be law-abiding to enable their states maintain their good name in and outside Nigeria.

He said: “It is believed that people come here knowing exactly why they are here but on the other hand some people want to abscond and it is quite unfortunate.

“The best place to be is at home, people make the mistake of thinking far from the essence and the importance of coming here as pilgrims.

“It is our hope that after this exercise, these Nigerians will return home and grow the country together.

“Therefore, I urge you to shun the urge to abscond because if you are caught, you will face the full wrath of the law,” he advised.

Gorap added that the pilgrimage helps Christians to grow, unite Christians from all denominations and brings unity as a whole.

He said above all, pilgrimage prepares a believer for his final journey to heaven, adding that it was a reminder that humans were mere pilgrims on earth on a journey to heaven.

ADVERTISEMENT

