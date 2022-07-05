RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shina Peller secures Accord Party ticket for Oyo North senatorial district

Authors:

Ima Elijah

According to reports, Ojo wholeheartedly handed over the senatorial ticket to Peller on Tuesday.

Shina Peller
Shina Peller

The member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Shina Abiola Peller, has been declared the Accord Party candidate for the Oyo North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

Recommended articles

The declaration was made on Tuesday, July 05, 2022, in Saki town.

Peller, an indigene of Iseyin town was declared the Accord party candidate immediately after the initial candidate, Prince Michael Ademola Ojo, publicly announced his resolve to willingly withdraw from the race.

According to reports, Ojo wholeheartedly handed over the senatorial ticket to Peller on Tuesday.

The event christened “Official Affirmation of Accord party’s candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District” was witnessed by the state Chairman of the Accord Party, Prince Felix Kolade Ojo.

Present at the event were party chairmen in all the 13 local governments that make up the senatorial district, representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents.

Giving reasons for stepping down for Peller, Ademola Ojo said he took the decision in the interest of the people of the zone.

He said, “In the overall interest of our people in Oke Ogun and Oyo North Senatorial District at large, I hereby willingly withdraw from the race and wholeheartedly transfer the mandate I have to contest for the Oyo North Senatorial District seat on the platform of Accord to my dear brother, Honourable Shina Peller.”

The party’s returning officer for the district, Mr. Abdullahi Ayemojuba, then declared Peller as the Accord party’s candidate for the Oyo North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election.

Recall, Shina Peller, who currently represents the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa senatorial district, contested in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in the bid to represent Oyo north senatorial district. He, however lost the elections to Abdulfatai Buhari.

Days after his loss, he formally renounced his membership of the APC, accusing the party of lacking democratic tenets.

Stating his reasons for joining the AP, Peller noted that teh AP comes first on ballot paper and continues to advance democracy.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shina Peller secures Accord Party ticket for Oyo North senatorial district

Shina Peller secures Accord Party ticket for Oyo North senatorial district

Kwankwaso’s comment misconstrued, he did not insult south-east - NNPP

Kwankwaso’s comment misconstrued, he did not insult south-east - NNPP

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings