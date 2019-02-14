The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the heavy deployment of security agencies personnel must be a fall out of the recent fire outbreaks in INEC offices in Abia and Anambra, which are neighbouring states to Enugu State.

NAN correspondent, who visited the INEC headquarters in Enugu, observed the arrival of a truck-load of mobile policemen, about 30 personnel, well-kitted and armed at INEC headquarters in Enugu.

There was also deployment of an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in front of the office with stern looking mobile policemen.

NAN also observed increased numbers of personnel of other sister security agencies such as the Department of State Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

Reacting, the Commandant of NSCDC in Enugu State, Mr Steve Amoga, told NAN that the increased number of security personnel to INEC offices would ensure adequate security in all the commissions offices in the state.

Security agencies in the state have decided to provide additional personnel in all INEC offices both at the headquarters and council areas in the state.

We are now to provide 24/7 security to INEC office, its personnel as well as election materials.

It is a clear indication that we are out to support INEC to succeed as well as ensure that electoral materials are secured, Amoga said.