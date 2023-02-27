ADVERTISEMENT
SDP’s Akwashiki wins Senate seat for second-term

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sen. Godiya Akwashiki of the Social Democractic Party (SDP), as the winner of Saturday’s election for Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

Sen Godiya Akwashiki (PMNews)
The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ilemona Adofu of Federal University, Lafia, in the early hours of Monday in Akwanga, declared Akwashiki as the winner with 44,471 votes.

Akwashiki defeated the the former Executive Secretary, National Judicial Commission (NJC), Alhaji Danladi Halilu Envuluanza of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 32,058 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the People Democratic Party (PDP) scored 11,212 votes, New Nigeria Peoples Party 4,083 votes and All Progressives Grand Alliance 1,455 votes, among others.

“Godiya Akwashiki SDP having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Nasarawa North North Senatorial District,” Adofu said.

The Returning Officer said that the total registered votes in the zone were 338,042.

He added that votes cast were 101,863 while valid votes were 99,687 and rejected votes were 2,176.

Speaking in an interview, Alhaji Muluku Agah, the SDP Returning Agent of the senatorial election, appreciated God and the people of the zone for the re-election of Akwashiki.

Agah, who is a member representing Nassarawa Eggon East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, described the election as credible, free and fair.

The lawmaker, who is also the SDP candidate for Nassarawa Eggon East constituency for March 11 election, assured that Akwashiki would provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the zone.

SDP's Akwashiki wins Senate seat for second-term

