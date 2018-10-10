Saraki swears in 2 new lawmakers into Senate

news

Two new lawmakers, Lawal Gumau (Bauchi South - APC) and Ahmed Babba-Kaita (Katsina North - APC) were sworn into the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

Senate President Bukola Saraki administered the oath of office to the latest additions during plenary session on Wednesday.

Senator Gumau replaces the late Senator Ali Wakili who died on March 17, while Senator Babba-Kaita replaces Senator Mustapha Bukar who died on April 4.

Even though the duo won bye-elections in their senatorial districts in August, the Senate only just resumed from an 11-week legislative recess on Tuesday, October 9.

Dogara swears in new member

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also administered the oath of office to Haruna Isah, the new representative of Lokoja/Koton-Karfe federal constituency of Kogi State.

Isah replaces Umar Jibrin who died on March 30.

All the lawmakers sworn in on Wednesday are members of the All Progressives' Congress (APC).