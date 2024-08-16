Grand conspiracy behind Rivers APC crisis to undermine Tinubu - Okocha

Okocha, addressing journalists in Abuja, disclosed that a faction within the party is working to subvert the APC's efforts by aligning it with the state government, thus jeopardising Tinubu's political future.

This revelation comes after a Rivers State High Court reinstated Emeka Beke as the APC Chairman on Monday, August 12, nullifying the caretaker committee led by Okocha.

However, in a swift response, the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) reaffirmed Okocha's leadership, emphasising that his committee is the party's only recognised administrative body in the state.

Okocha criticised the court's ruling, arguing that the APC was not a party to the suit.

"It was wrong for the trial judge to have made orders on parties who were never joined in the suit," he stated, according to Vanguard.

Okocha's suspension

Okocha further accused Beke and Barr. Iheanyichukwu Dike of being suspended from the State Working Committee for engaging in anti-party activities.

He highlighted that Beke's leadership within the APC was marred by "ineptitude, political high-handedness, and imposition," claiming that Rotimi Amaechi, the former APC leader, imposed Beke.

"Beke was a product of these three issues," Okocha said, adding that Amaechi had wanted "a surrogate, a stooge who would do his bidding."

Okocha expressed concerns that Amaechi's loyalists are attempting to regain control of the Rivers APC to undermine Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

"There is an intention to throw up Amaechi's man, and then he becomes the APC leader and uses the APC to fight Mr. President in 2027. We will never allow that," he asserted.

Despite the legal challenges, Okocha remains confident, stating that the APC will not revert to its "social club status" under his leadership.

He emphasised the party's commitment to upholding the law, having already appealed the court's decision, with plans to take the matter to the Supreme Court if necessary.

