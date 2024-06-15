ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers Crisis: No automatic ticket for you - APC tells pro-Wike lawmakers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Moses Eguono, the National President of APCRG, a pressure group in the party, said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

The group hailed the Appeal Court’s refusal to reinstate Martins Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected to APC.

He described the ruling, which refused to reverse the removal of the former lawmakers, as a resounding victory for democracy, the rule of law, and the principles of political integrity.

He urged the APC to be prepared to field candidates into the seats as soon as INEC indicates its intention to conduct a by-election to fill the vacant positions.

Eguono, however, urged that only credible candidates who align with the party’s principles and philosophy would be considered to fly the flag of the APC.

“Our candidates will be selected based on their alignment with our party’s principles and philosophy.

“We will choose candidates who share our vision for a better Rivers State and a greater Nigeria”, he said.

“We warmly welcome the Appeal Court’s decision to uphold the Federal Court’s verdict. It was a resounding judgment and a victory for democracy, the rule of law, and the principles of political integrity.

“We hail the judiciary for saving our democracy from political opportunism and destabilisation.

“The judiciary has once again demonstrated its commitment to upholding the Constitution and ensuring that our democracy remains robust,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

