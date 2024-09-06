ADVERTISEMENT
'We'll take over Lagos': Rhodes-Vivour suffers backlash over 2027 prediction

Segun Adeyemi

The 41-year-old and other LP leaders have been labelled as hypocrites prioritising political manoeuvrings over public welfare.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election in Lagos State.
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election in Lagos State. [Vanguard]

This criticism comes after he critiqued the All Progressives Congress (APC) for being a failure.

"LP is now well structured, not just to win but to take power in 2027. What we have come to do here in Umuahia is to bring everybody on the same page. We are set for new victories in 2027," he stated during the party's stakeholders meeting in Abia.

Meanwhile, the Patriots of Nigerian Democracy have disagreed with the assertions of the 41-year-old.

The Patriots labelled the LP leaders as hypocritical, accusing them of prioritising political manoeuvrings over public welfare.

In a joint statement, Comrade Olaolu Esan and Engr. Abdullahi Rabiu, the group's President and Secretary, highlighted what they see as a double standard.

They recalled the criticism faced by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who LP supporters attacked for urging Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement criticised LP leaders for focusing on the 2027 elections instead of addressing current governance issues, questioning their commitment to genuine reform.

"It is unfortunate that LP leaders abandoned discussions on governance for the politics of 2027," the statement read.

The Patriots further implied that the media attacks on Kalu might have been orchestrated, asserting that LP leaders' actions reveal a troubling inconsistency.

The group reaffirmed their commitment to good governance and urged politicians to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians over personal political ambitions.

