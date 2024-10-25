ADVERTISEMENT
Report exposes governors’ interference in LG election voting process

Segun Adeyemi

The report urges state electoral commissions to enhance civic education, ensure transparent processes, and support genuine political competition.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials sort and count ballots during the vote counting process at a polling station in Kano on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election. [Getty Images]
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials sort and count ballots during the vote counting process at a polling station in Kano on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria's presidential and general election. [Getty Images]

The organisation's report, covering elections in 17 states from July to October, highlights issues including state meddling, electoral violence, logistical flaws, and low voter turnout.

The report stated, "Credible elections are essential for reinforcing democracy at the grassroots level and giving citizens meaningful voices."

However, YIAGA observed that governance challenges, particularly from state authorities, undermine local government elections' effectiveness.

"These systemic issues must be addressed to improve the integrity and credibility of future elections."

READ ALSO: NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

The ruling parties won all local government chairmanship positions except in Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

In Akwa Ibom, the ruling PDP dominated but lost in Essien Udim LGA, home to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Yiaga advocates for reforms to improve electoral integrity at the local level. The group urges state electoral commissions to enhance civic education, ensure transparent processes, and support genuine political competition.

They also recommend establishing an index to assess electoral integrity, saying it "can serve as a framework for peer review, monitoring, and advocating for improvements."

"To enhance local governance, it is crucial to strengthen State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs)," the report suggested, underlining that these changes would bolster local government election credibility and reinforce democratic values at the grassroots level.

