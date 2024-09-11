ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

Segun Adeyemi

Back in 2018, the state government implemented similar measures for political appointees, civil servants, and students seeking tertiary education admissions.

The NDLEA confirmed that no female aspirants have tested positive for drugs so far. [Getty Images]
The revelation was made by the agency's state commander, Abubakar Ahmad, who confirmed that the candidates were from the ruling New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

The aspirants were found to have used substances such as opioids, THC (the active compound in cannabis), benzodiazepines, and nicotine.

Ahmad stressed that the drug screening process is still ongoing and more results could follow.

READ ALSO: APC asks NDLEA to conduct drug test on Edo governorship election candidates

"So far, 20 aspirants presented to us by the ruling party (NNPP) in the state have tested positive for multiple drugs," he said, adding that the tests form part of the screening process before the final candidate list is submitted to the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

One notable aspect of the testing is that no female aspirants have tested positive for drugs so far.

Ahmad further noted that some of the substances detected are related to tobacco, sparking a debate about whether it should be classified as a drug.

"It is left for the electoral commission to decide if tobacco is a drug or not because it is something you find even in kola nut," he said.

This is not Kano's first introduction of compulsory drug tests for political aspirants. Back in 2018, the state government implemented similar measures for political appointees, civil servants, and students seeking tertiary education admissions.

The local government elections, scheduled for October 26, will determine the occupants of 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats across Kano State.

