Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, was anointed as the next Senate President, while Hon. Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State was also anointed as the Speaker of the House.

The Convener and Leader of the Group, Barr. Olurotimi Daudu, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Akure, while reacting to fierce criticisms of the zoning arrangement, especially by the opposition.

Daudu noted that the sharing of the leadership positions, as proposed by the president-elect and the APC, aligned with the principles of justice, fairness, inclusivity and national cohesion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the whole arrangement is to seek and to foster stronger unity among the various sections of the country.

“It’s imperative for us as a support group to lend our voice in support of the zoning arrangement.

“We have an abiding trust in the capacity of ‘Asiwaju’ as the president to reduce inter-ethnic tensions and deepen national unity.

“I therefore advice all those who are opposed to the zoning formula to sheath their swords and cooperate with the president elect.

“It is needless to start any form of distraction at a time when the need to renew the hope of Nigerians has become compelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard strongly backs Senator Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President in the 10th NASS.

“He will provide the much-needed robust and stimulating leadership. He has the pedigree, track record and experience to lead the NASS,” he said.

Daudu noted that Akpabio is a seasoned statesman and had made notable sacrifices for unity, stability and progress of the country.

He added that, being a former governor, minister and a ranking senator, Akpabio would be well equipped and positioned to work with Tinubu to turn around the paradigm of leadership for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Our advice to the president-elect as a group is that he should remain focused and ignore unhealthy tantrums emanating from the opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigerians are solidly behind him and trust in his ability to provide some kind of inspirational leadership we crave for,” he added.

Daudu further advised federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC and other political parties to cooperate with Tinubu for the greater interest of the country.