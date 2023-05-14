The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

News Agency Of Nigeria

Convener of the group said the whole arrangement is to seek and to foster stronger unity among the various sections of the country.

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership. [Twitter:@kcjournalist]
Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership. [Twitter:@kcjournalist]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, was anointed as the next Senate President, while Hon. Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State was also anointed as the Speaker of the House.

The Convener and Leader of the Group, Barr. Olurotimi Daudu, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Akure, while reacting to fierce criticisms of the zoning arrangement, especially by the opposition.

Daudu noted that the sharing of the leadership positions, as proposed by the president-elect and the APC, aligned with the principles of justice, fairness, inclusivity and national cohesion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the whole arrangement is to seek and to foster stronger unity among the various sections of the country.

“It’s imperative for us as a support group to lend our voice in support of the zoning arrangement.

“We have an abiding trust in the capacity of ‘Asiwaju’ as the president to reduce inter-ethnic tensions and deepen national unity.

“I therefore advice all those who are opposed to the zoning formula to sheath their swords and cooperate with the president elect.

“It is needless to start any form of distraction at a time when the need to renew the hope of Nigerians has become compelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard strongly backs Senator Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President in the 10th NASS.

“He will provide the much-needed robust and stimulating leadership. He has the pedigree, track record and experience to lead the NASS,” he said.

Daudu noted that Akpabio is a seasoned statesman and had made notable sacrifices for unity, stability and progress of the country.

He added that, being a former governor, minister and a ranking senator, Akpabio would be well equipped and positioned to work with Tinubu to turn around the paradigm of leadership for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Our advice to the president-elect as a group is that he should remain focused and ignore unhealthy tantrums emanating from the opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigerians are solidly behind him and trust in his ability to provide some kind of inspirational leadership we crave for,” he added.

Daudu further advised federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC and other political parties to cooperate with Tinubu for the greater interest of the country.

He also urged members of the Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard to continue to give strong backing to the incoming government by offering constructive and useful policy opinions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

FG spends N1m annually on each inmate - Aregbesola

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG

Nigeria will collapse if you remove the church - RCCG

Nigeria prosecutes only small fraction of cybercrimes - Solicitor General

Nigeria prosecutes only small fraction of cybercrimes - Solicitor General

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

Tinubu turns to North-Central for SGF appointment