Tensions in Benue as Gov Alia stops APC SEC meeting, issues fresh warning

The governor denied any knowledge of the meeting, emphasising his role as the state APC leader, and warned against unauthorised gatherings.

"The last time I checked, I am still the APC leader in the state," Governor Alia asserted, stressing that no meeting could be held without his approval.

He further stated, "As the Chief Security Officer in the state, I should know when a legitimate gathering is supposed to hold."

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Alia issued a stern warning, declaring that any attempt to disrupt the state's peace through unauthorised meetings would be met with consequences.

"Those who think they can undermine the authority of the state must know this and know peace," he cautioned, according to The Nation.

APC Benue HQ on lockdown

It was gathered that the police and youths surrounded the APC secretariat in Makurdi, the state capital, making the fourth time the party premises would be on lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports confirmed that the ongoing arrangement for the upcoming local government election has significantly impacted the actions of several factions of the party, leading to the current situation.