Akpabio: Claims of 2027 presidential ambitions with El-Rufai are misleading

Segun Adeyemi

Akpabio assured Nigerians that he is dedicated to his legislative responsibilities and continues to work with Tinubu to further the country’s development objectives.

Godswill Akpabio and Nasir El-Rufai [Facebook/X]
Godswill Akpabio and Nasir El-Rufai [Facebook/X]

In a statement issued Wednesday, June 12, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio clarified that he has no plans or aspirations to contest for the presidency in 2027, either with El-Rufai or anyone else.

The statement reads in part, “This is the handiwork of mischief makers and familiar fifth columnists and those bent on opening up windows for tar brushing of the President’s loyalists. The action is spurious and mischievous.

Eyiboh assured Nigerians that the Senate President is dedicated to his legislative responsibilities and continues to work with Tinubu to further the country’s development objectives.

“Senator Akpabio is presently preoccupied with the responsibility of collaborating and providing the required legislative support to President Bola Tinubu to reset Nigeria and make the nation regain its pride of place in the comity of nations.”

Akpabio appealed to security agencies to investigate and thoroughly identify those behind this malicious act.

He urged Nigerians to ignore the deceptive posters, viewing them as efforts to divert attention from the critical and positive initiatives undertaken by the Senate under Akpabio’s leadership.

“We implore members of the public to disregard this unbridled mischief intended to distract Nigerians from the purposeful and positive interventions the Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio is demonstrating,” the statement reads.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

