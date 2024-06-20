Group advocates for police neutrality in Rivers local council crisis

In a statement signed by Pastor Jerry King Nicholas, HRAC emphasised that taking sides could escalate violence and clashes among supporters of different parties, potentially leading to deaths and property damage.

Recall that the crisis began after the tenures of local government chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors expired.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara instructed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas to take over and later appointed caretaker chairmen in line with the law. However, some local government chairmen are refusing to leave office.

Nicholas pointed out that the end of the tenures of local government officials is a constitutional issue and urged security forces not to let "power grabbers" succeed.

He said, "The law is clear: the 1999 Constitution and Section 9(1) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No 5 of 2018 provide for a 3-year tenure for local government chairmen, with a possibility of a second term.

"We inform the security agents that the law No 2 of 2024, which attempted to extend the tenure of the outgoing chairmen by six months, has been expunged from the laws of Rivers State by Justice D.G. Kio of the state High Court.

"This means that the outgoing chairmen cannot rely on a non-existent law to continue in office."

The group also appealed to security forces to prevent violence and maintain peace while allowing the democratic process to proceed and ensuring adherence to the rule of law.

