Group advocates for police neutrality in Rivers local council crisis

Segun Adeyemi

The group appealed to security forces to prevent violence and maintain peace while allowing the democratic process to proceed and ensuring adherence to the rule of law.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
In a statement signed by Pastor Jerry King Nicholas, HRAC emphasised that taking sides could escalate violence and clashes among supporters of different parties, potentially leading to deaths and property damage.

Recall that the crisis began after the tenures of local government chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors expired.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara instructed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas to take over and later appointed caretaker chairmen in line with the law. However, some local government chairmen are refusing to leave office.

Nicholas pointed out that the end of the tenures of local government officials is a constitutional issue and urged security forces not to let "power grabbers" succeed.

He said, "The law is clear: the 1999 Constitution and Section 9(1) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No 5 of 2018 provide for a 3-year tenure for local government chairmen, with a possibility of a second term.

"We inform the security agents that the law No 2 of 2024, which attempted to extend the tenure of the outgoing chairmen by six months, has been expunged from the laws of Rivers State by Justice D.G. Kio of the state High Court.

"This means that the outgoing chairmen cannot rely on a non-existent law to continue in office."

The group also appealed to security forces to prevent violence and maintain peace while allowing the democratic process to proceed and ensuring adherence to the rule of law.

"We also urge the former chairmen and others who are still eligible to seek re-election into the councils whenever elections are scheduled by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, rather than resorting to violence," Nicholas added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

