Police confirm killing of Ebonyi PDP Chairman by thugs

Onovwakpoyeya said that the deceased was beaten to death by suspected thugs during the election.

“The DPO and his team tried to rescue him, but he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty when they got to the hospital,” she said.

Mr Innocent Nomeh, a PDP chieftain and a resident of the area, said the deceased was killed after being threatened by some thugs in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nomeh, also PDP House of Assembly Candidate for Ezza North constituency described the incident as shocking and barbaric.

“He was killed after being threatened by some thugs.

“Some hours after being threatened, they traced him and took him to an isolated area, where they killed him.