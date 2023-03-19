ADVERTISEMENT
Police confirm killing of Ebonyi PDP Chairman by thugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command in Ebonyi has confirmed the killing of Mr Peter Nweke, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state during Saturday’s election.

Police

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the state Police Public Relations’ Officer, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Onovwakpoyeya said that the deceased was beaten to death by suspected thugs during the election.

“The DPO and his team tried to rescue him, but he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty when they got to the hospital,” she said.

Mr Innocent Nomeh, a PDP chieftain and a resident of the area, said the deceased was killed after being threatened by some thugs in the area.

Nomeh, also PDP House of Assembly Candidate for Ezza North constituency described the incident as shocking and barbaric.

“He was killed after being threatened by some thugs.

“Some hours after being threatened, they traced him and took him to an isolated area, where they killed him.

“It is so unfortunate that such a young man will die because of election. I want the security agencies to depen investigations to fish out, whoever wae involved in killing,” he said.

