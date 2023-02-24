ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest Rep member with N381m ‘election money’ in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Rivers says it has arrested a member of the House of Representatives in possession of 498,100 US dollars, approximately N381.1 million.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said in a statement that the suspect was arrested during a stop-and-search operation on Friday in Port Harcourt.

The spokesman said that the lawmaker is being investigated for money laundering and attempt to buy voters ahead of the presidential and national assembly elections.

“He was arrested by 2:45 a.m. on Friday by police officers deployed to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters at Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

“The police officers, who were on stop-and-search found a cash sum of 498,100 USD inside a bag in his car meant for the elections.

“Also recovered from him was a list meant for the distribution of the money,” she said.

Iringe-Koko said that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of elections in the state, Abuto Yero had ordered the lawmaker’s interrogation and arraignment in court.

The police spokesperson urged all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with the provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious movements and actions they believe can cause breakdown of law and order before, during and after the elections.

“Members of the public can reach the command through the following hotlines: 08032003514, 08098880134,” she added.

