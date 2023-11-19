ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bature called on security agencies to be on alert to avert any act capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum
Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum

Recommended articles

Its Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature, gave the advice in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang.

The court, which sat in Abuja on Sunday, nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and declared APC’s Nentawe Yilwatda winner of the seat.

The statement quoted Bature as saying that Plateau could emerge stronger at the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We appeal to members and supporters of the APC in Plateau to remain calm and refrain from provocative acts that could hurt the peace,” he said.

The chairman advised that the acrimony and disaffection that prevailed in the wake of appeals should be put behind as Plateau had become a laughing stock.

Bature called on security agencies to be on alert to avert any act capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

He congratulated Yilwatda and his running mate, Pam Bot-Mang, over the victory.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electricity Subsidy: Tinubu sensitive to masses’ plight - APC Chieftain

Electricity Subsidy: Tinubu sensitive to masses’ plight - APC Chieftain

Varsity plans mass burial for 33 corpses after spending 18 years in mortuary

Varsity plans mass burial for 33 corpses after spending 18 years in mortuary

PDP sweeps all 16 councils in Taraba LG elections

PDP sweeps all 16 councils in Taraba LG elections

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court

Adeleke denies removing Osun CJ, says no one appointed in acting capacity

Adeleke denies removing Osun CJ, says no one appointed in acting capacity

Plateau residents protest against Appeal Court judgment sacking Gov Mutfwang

Plateau residents protest against Appeal Court judgment sacking Gov Mutfwang

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Kaduna

NAF airstrikes neutralise several terrorists in Kaduna

Shettima optimistic on Nigeria’s ability to overcome challenges

Shettima optimistic on Nigeria’s ability to overcome challenges

Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum

Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State. [The Cable]

Labour Party rejects INEC result for Imo election, heads for court

Dino Melaye is not happy with INEC over Kogi governorship election. [BBC]

I’ve never seen that kind of fraud in my life  —  Dino Melaye condemns Kogi election

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 general election and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso. [Channels TV]

Support Kwankwaso in 2027 if you want to be relevant —  NNPP tells Atiku

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]

Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo