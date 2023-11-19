Plateau APC urges members to celebrate court victory with decorum

Its Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature, gave the advice in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang.

The court, which sat in Abuja on Sunday, nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and declared APC’s Nentawe Yilwatda winner of the seat.

The statement quoted Bature as saying that Plateau could emerge stronger at the end.

“We appeal to members and supporters of the APC in Plateau to remain calm and refrain from provocative acts that could hurt the peace,” he said.

The chairman advised that the acrimony and disaffection that prevailed in the wake of appeals should be put behind as Plateau had become a laughing stock.

Bature called on security agencies to be on alert to avert any act capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.