Peterside cautions against premature congratulation of president-elect Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Atedo Peterside

Atedo Peterside, founder of Anap Foundation and a leading economist, has advised against premature congratulation of president-elect Bola Tinubu.

Why Peterside said this: Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Peterside explained that many individuals rushing to congratulate Tinubu may not have considered the available evidence alleging that the presidential election was rigged.

Peterside POV: Peterside emphasized the need for caution in recognizing the results of the 2023 presidential election, stating that he would only offer congratulations once the court has confirmed the accuracy of the results uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his words: If they go through this process and the judges convince us that everything was done correctly and we adopt the numbers, whoever is the winner at that time, I will congratulate him.

“But for now it is premature. When I can see with my own eyes what INEC has uploaded, it is an insult to everybody’s intelligence; it is premature. People who are rushing to congratulate him have not taken the trouble to even look at the available information or the evidence.”

What you should know: Despite several world leaders extending their congratulatory messages to the former Lagos governor, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, has remained silent on the matter.

