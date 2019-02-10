A former President of the United States of America (USA), Bill Clinton will be in Nigeria on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

According to Daily Post, Clinton will also meet with the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar respectively.

The former US President will also be joined by Baroness Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

Both of them will also make goodwill speeches at the signing of a peace accord by the presidential candidates ahead of the elections.

A statement signed by Fr. Atta Barkindo, Head of Secretariat of the National Peace Committee, The Kukah Centre, says “Both President Clinton and Baroness Scotland will deliver goodwill messages at the signing ceremony of the “National Peace Accord”, which will hold at Abuja International Conference Centre on 13 February.

“President Clinton would also hold meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar. As we move into Nigeria’s national elections, the threat of unrest has to be taken seriously.

“Both Guests of Honour enjoy enormous respect in Nigeria and beyond and we look forward to his counsel and advice to help Nigeria navigate through what will hopefully be a peaceful and fair electoral cycle.”

Peace Accord

The presidential candidates of the two major parties are expected to sign another peace accord before the elections.

Speaking further on the arrangement, Barkindo said “The National Peace Committee, mindful of the importance of peaceful elections and non-violent transfer of power has engaged various stakeholders in preparation for the 2019 General Elections.

“The NPC is grateful to the Kofi Annan Foundation for supporting this process, and, after 2015, again supporting free and fair elections in Nigeria.

“The NPC has engaged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security services, 91 registered parties, the media and civil society organisations.

“Considering some of the challenges faced, the Committee organized the 1st signing of the National Peace Accord on 11th December, 2018 to support peaceful campaigns and political rallies.

“The Committee, led by former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has organized the 2nd signing of the National Peace Accord which would be held on Wednesday 13th February, 2019 at 10 am at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

“This signing is aimed towards committing stakeholders to accepting the outcome of the vote, as long as it is announced by INEC, the body empowered by law and is adjudged to be free, fair and credible.”

In November 2018, Chairmen of political parties and their presidential candidates in the 2019 general elections signed a Peace Accord as a commitment to peaceful elections in the country.

The signing of the accord which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.