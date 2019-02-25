Senator Dino Melaye has won re-election to return to the Senate as the representative of Kogi West senatorial district, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was announced the winner by INEC's returning officer for the district, Emmanuel Bala, early on Monday, February 25, 2019.

The lawmaker won 85,395 votes, thousands more than his closest challenger, Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had 66,901 votes.