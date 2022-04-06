RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP zoning panel didn’t throw open presidential ticket, Ortom confirms

Authors:

Ima Elijah

I want to clear the insinuation that the zoning committee has thrown open the presidential ticket.

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom
Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the Presidential zoning committee chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the committee didn’t throw the presidential ticket open as alleged by the media.

Recommended articles

Ortom, who was on Arise Television on Wednesday, April 06, 2022, said that as the chairman of the zoning committee, they didn’t throw the presidential ticket open, they only reverted to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

I want to clear the insinuation that the zoning committee has thrown open the presidential ticket. I did inform the media yesterday (Tuesday, April 5, 2022) that the committee has adopted a unanimous position to be presented to the national executive committee (NEC) of the party. Where did I say that the committee has thrown open the presidential ticket?

The committee will present the report to NEC. It is the NEC that has the final authority on the zoning of positions.

As far as the committee was concerned, there were arguments that the presidential candidate should go to the South. While some said it should go to the Northern part of the country. There were others who were of the opinion that it should be thrown open for the best candidate who will be able to deliver good governance and make Nigerians feel like human beings again."

As the chairman of the committee, we did not say that. So it is very wrong for anyone to insinuate that we have thrown the presidential ticket open. I am still repeating that, whatever we did, we have submitted our report to NEC. So it is wrong for the media to come out with a position despite the fact that they were not members of the committee.

I came out to brief the media. So it is wrong completely. I did not say that. And like I said, NEC is the final authority on deciding where this position will be zoned to."

According to him, NEC is the final authority on deciding on zoning, stressing that it is true that when the party positions were being zoned he was the deputy chairman of the committee and they agreed as directed by NEC that in zoning party positions they should do it rightly without minding where the president would come from.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP zoning panel didn’t throw open presidential ticket, Ortom confirms

PDP zoning panel didn’t throw open presidential ticket, Ortom confirms

Dear Nigerian lawmakers, stop harassing DSTV (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Dear Nigerian lawmakers, stop harassing DSTV (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries

APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries

Buhari signs Executive order 11 just before FEC meeting

Buhari signs Executive order 11 just before FEC meeting

'You're a goat' - Adeboye's son blasts RCCG pastors for defying his father

'You're a goat' - Adeboye's son blasts RCCG pastors for defying his father

2023: APGA will liberate Abia from “marauding leaders – Chair

2023: APGA will liberate Abia from “marauding leaders – Chair

NDLEA arrests Queen of drug cartel in Taraba

NDLEA arrests Queen of drug cartel in Taraba

COVID-19: Nigeria lifts nation-wide curfew and crowd restriction at events

COVID-19: Nigeria lifts nation-wide curfew and crowd restriction at events

Hilarious tweets as Nigerians mock lawyers’ advert urging Osinbajo to declare for president

Hilarious tweets as Nigerians mock lawyers’ advert urging Osinbajo to declare for president

Trending

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

Ms Hafsat Abiola, Director-General, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation

Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)