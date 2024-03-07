ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ologunagba said that the people were looking up to the PDP to rescue their state.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]
Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says there is no decision on zoning yet for the November 16 Ondo State governorship election.

Recommended articles

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this in Abuja on Thursday, in a statement on the party’s resolutions from the NWC meeting with critical stakeholders from Ondo State.

Ologunagba said that the NWC thoroughly considered submissions at the meeting and clarified that it had not zoned its ticket to any part or area of the state.

Ologunagba assured all intending governorship aspirants and all PDP members in the state of a level playing ground in all party nomination processes and activities leading to the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that everything would be in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Party Guideline for the Election.

Ologunagba also gave assurance that the nomination process and activities leading to the election would be all-inclusive, free, fair and transparent in accordance with the provisions of Nigeria and PDP Constitutions.

He said that the NWC also approved the convening of a special meeting to further ensure reconciliation and unity among party stakeholders in the state.

The spokesman said that the meeting would comprise party leaders including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, top party leaders from Ondo State and the NWC.

He said that the NWC also emphasised the need for all stakeholders to be consistent in the display of fidelity to PDP and work together in the greater interest of the party and the people of Ondo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ologunagba said that the people were looking up to the PDP to rescue their state.

“The NWC restates its charge to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the state election is free, fair and credible,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Despite Lassa fever warning, some Enugu residents continue to drink garri

Despite Lassa fever warning, some Enugu residents continue to drink garri

DStv's monopoly under threat as FG unveils indigenous pay TV network

DStv's monopoly under threat as FG unveils indigenous pay TV network

Let research guide policy formulation and execution - Tinubu tells ministers

Let research guide policy formulation and execution - Tinubu tells ministers

PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

Tinubu suspends REA MD, management team over alleged ₦1.2bn fraud

Tinubu suspends REA MD, management team over alleged ₦1.2bn fraud

2 pilots escape as Air Force trainer aircraft involved in minor accident

2 pilots escape as Air Force trainer aircraft involved in minor accident

Buhari didn’t sell Nigeria’s future  —  APC replies Mutfwang

Buhari didn’t sell Nigeria’s future  —  APC replies Mutfwang

Dozens of primary school pupils abducted, others shot as bandits hit Kaduna again

Dozens of primary school pupils abducted, others shot as bandits hit Kaduna again

Mixed reactions as Police PRO proposes partnership with illegal gun makers

Mixed reactions as Police PRO proposes partnership with illegal gun makers

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Afeez Abolore [Accurate News Nigeria]

Kwara assembly confirms Abolore as commissioner in State Executive Council

Chief Timipre Sylva

APC, Sylva want termination of Bayelsa election tribunal over alleged bias

Princess Oladunni Odu [Daily Trust]

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Aisha Yesufu's announcement contrasts sharply with her long-standing claim of not being a politician [Lagos Post]

I am a politician - Aisha Yesufu declares after years of denial