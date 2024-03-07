PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this in Abuja on Thursday, in a statement on the party’s resolutions from the NWC meeting with critical stakeholders from Ondo State.

Ologunagba said that the NWC thoroughly considered submissions at the meeting and clarified that it had not zoned its ticket to any part or area of the state.

Ologunagba assured all intending governorship aspirants and all PDP members in the state of a level playing ground in all party nomination processes and activities leading to the election.

He said that everything would be in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Party Guideline for the Election.

Ologunagba also gave assurance that the nomination process and activities leading to the election would be all-inclusive, free, fair and transparent in accordance with the provisions of Nigeria and PDP Constitutions.

He said that the NWC also approved the convening of a special meeting to further ensure reconciliation and unity among party stakeholders in the state.

The spokesman said that the meeting would comprise party leaders including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, top party leaders from Ondo State and the NWC.

He said that the NWC also emphasised the need for all stakeholders to be consistent in the display of fidelity to PDP and work together in the greater interest of the party and the people of Ondo State.

Ologunagba said that the people were looking up to the PDP to rescue their state.