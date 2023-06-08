PDP wants Ogun, Nasarawa governorship tribunals transferred to Abuja

The party made the demand at a news conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Thursday.

Ologunagba condemned attacks on PDP members at Governorship election petition Tribunal premises in Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna.

He alleged that there were plots to sustain the attacks with the intention to instill fear in judiciary so as to derail the cause of justice.

“This justifies PDP’s demand for live coverage of the tribunal proceeding as party members would have been watching at home instead of going to the premises,” Ologunagba said.

He added that the PDP was not taking its eyes off the fact that the process of the 2023 Presidential election is still ongoing at the Presidential Election Petition Court and other Election Petition Tribunals across the country.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plots to derail the cause of justice in the various Election Petition Tribunals across the country.

“INEC’s objection to its evidence in court is to frustrate the court and derail the cause of justice,” adding that any document certified by INEC could be tendered at the bar.

On the inauguration of the 10th Assembly slated for June 13, Ologunagba said that the party would deploy its number maximally to elect the leaders of the National Assembly.

Ologunagba said that opposition parties are the majority and they would unite to elect the speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the Senate from among themselves.

He said, “It is instructive to note that the opposition parties put together to form a strong majority in the National Assembly and we are very mindful of that.

“The PDP leadership is working together with our members-elect and opposition Parties in the two chambers.

“Irrespective of the ongoing claims in the media, I want to inform you that the PDP has a clear direction which we hold close to our chest.

“Our members are united in that direction and it will show on the floor of both Houses of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

