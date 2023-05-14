PDP declares 7-day fast for Atiku's victory at tribunal

This may explain why the PDP National Chapel declared a seven-day fasting and prayer for its candidate in the just-concluded election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to triumph over the winner of the February 25 poll, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in court

The prayers are scheduled to begin from Thursday, May 18 to Wednesday, May 24, with an ‘overcomer’s open-air thanksgiving service’ also taking place the day after to wrap up the spiritual endeavour.

The events are to hold at the party's national chapel, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, and time is slated at 12 pm daily, The Punch reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

It'd be recalled that the PEPT fixed May 18 for the continuation of the pre-hearing of the petition by Atiku and PDP against the President-elect and his party.

The pre-hearing of the petition was first taken on the fourth day of proceedings at the tribunal after counsel for Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche (SAN) indicated an interest in the matter.

Meanwhile, the seven-day fast was announced by the Chairman of the PDP Christian Religious Body, Presidential Campaign Council, Boni Haruna.

Tagged, ‘At the Supreme Court of Heaven with Chief Justice of Universe,’ the announcer noted that the prayer was to “denounce the Independent National Electoral Commission’s president-select and rescue and recover PDP for Nigeria”.