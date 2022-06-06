Buhari hosts APC Caucus to dinner as Nigerians mourn victims of Owo killings

The dinner which was held at the State House Banquet Hall on the evening of Sunday, June 4, 2022, took place hours after terrorists who disguised as worshippers had killed women, children, and many Christian worshippers in Ondo State.

The meeting involving the president and the APC chieftains was part of continued consultations of the ruling party with stakeholders to elect a consensus candidate ahead of the party’s presidential primary elections this week.

The APC chieftains at the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Chairmen, Bisi Akande, John Oyegun, the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and some APC Governors.

However, the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu who had been in the Federal Capital city for the dinner ahead of his party’s national convention had to return to the state to attend to the unfortunate attack on worshipers at Saint Francis Catholic Church, in his hometown, Owo.

The governor after visiting the church and the hospital where survivors of the attack are receiving treatment vowed that the incident would not happen again.

Akeredolu said he had urged the Heads of Security agencies to take all necessary steps to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The governor while expressing his condolences also advised residents of the state against taking laws into their hands as many have attributed the attack to herdsmen even though the police have not pointed fingers at any group.