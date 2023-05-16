Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

To facilitate the reconciliation process, Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau are currently engaged in a meeting with the party's National Working Committee.

The crucial gathering, held at Muhammadu Buhari House, is being chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu and has attracted the participation of over 40 senators, including Akpabio and Barau.

Background

It should be recalled that the APC's National Working Committee recently unveiled a consensus zoning plan for the 10th National Assembly, following consultations with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other influential stakeholders.

However, certain dissatisfied party members have expressed their discontent with the handling of the matter by the APC leadership, and they have vowed to disrupt the zoning arrangement.