ADVERTISEMENT
Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

Ima Elijah

Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau meet with APC National Working Committee to address party crisis.

Akpabio and Barau [Within Nigeria]
Akpabio and Barau [Within Nigeria]

To facilitate the reconciliation process, Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau are currently engaged in a meeting with the party's National Working Committee.

The crucial gathering, held at Muhammadu Buhari House, is being chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu and has attracted the participation of over 40 senators, including Akpabio and Barau.

It should be recalled that the APC's National Working Committee recently unveiled a consensus zoning plan for the 10th National Assembly, following consultations with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other influential stakeholders.

However, certain dissatisfied party members have expressed their discontent with the handling of the matter by the APC leadership, and they have vowed to disrupt the zoning arrangement.

In response to this development, the National Working Committee convened a meeting last week with disgruntled members from both chambers, offering assurances of making necessary adjustments to address their concerns.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

