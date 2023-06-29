Osun Speaker condemns attack on Governor Adeleke

Terming the incident as barbaric and despicable, the Speaker urged security agencies to diligently pursue the culprits responsible for this heinous act.

Highlighting the miraculous escape of Governor Adeleke and commending the governor's security details for their bravery, Egbedun emphasised that perpetrating a violent attack against a state governor is a grave offense that should be met with severe punishment.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker, Tiamiyu Olamide, the Chief Press Secretary, issued a statement affirming that the attack targeted not only Governor Adeleke but also the people of Osun State. The statement described the assault as an overreach and vehemently condemned it in its entirety.

Taking a veiled swipe at the governor's political opponents, the statement cautioned against attempting to inflict pain and suffering as a result of their defeat, stating that such actions would be detrimental to their future political endeavors.

Echoing the Speaker's sentiments, the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also voiced its reaction to the attack on Governor Adeleke. In a statement released by the state party chairman, Sunday Bisi, the PDP denounced the incident as a deliberate ploy to destabilise the state.

While cautioning Senator Ajibola Basiru to exercise restraint in his conduct, the PDP urged the police to remain vigilant in the face of this dangerous situation, as it has the potential to push the state towards chaos. The party also issued a stern warning to anyone attempting to disrupt the peace in Osun State, vowing to meet such actions with an equal measure of resistance.

Bisi further extended an apology to the Muslim Ummah in the state for the violence that unfolded on the holy ground, assuring them that adequate measures would be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

