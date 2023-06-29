ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Osun Speaker condemns attack on Governor Adeleke

Ima Elijah

PDP also reacts to the attack on Adeleke, warns of plot to destabilise the state.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke [Punch News]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke [Punch News]

Recommended articles

Terming the incident as barbaric and despicable, the Speaker urged security agencies to diligently pursue the culprits responsible for this heinous act.

Highlighting the miraculous escape of Governor Adeleke and commending the governor's security details for their bravery, Egbedun emphasised that perpetrating a violent attack against a state governor is a grave offense that should be met with severe punishment.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker, Tiamiyu Olamide, the Chief Press Secretary, issued a statement affirming that the attack targeted not only Governor Adeleke but also the people of Osun State. The statement described the assault as an overreach and vehemently condemned it in its entirety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a veiled swipe at the governor's political opponents, the statement cautioned against attempting to inflict pain and suffering as a result of their defeat, stating that such actions would be detrimental to their future political endeavors.

Echoing the Speaker's sentiments, the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also voiced its reaction to the attack on Governor Adeleke. In a statement released by the state party chairman, Sunday Bisi, the PDP denounced the incident as a deliberate ploy to destabilise the state.

While cautioning Senator Ajibola Basiru to exercise restraint in his conduct, the PDP urged the police to remain vigilant in the face of this dangerous situation, as it has the potential to push the state towards chaos. The party also issued a stern warning to anyone attempting to disrupt the peace in Osun State, vowing to meet such actions with an equal measure of resistance.

Bisi further extended an apology to the Muslim Ummah in the state for the violence that unfolded on the holy ground, assuring them that adequate measures would be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports on June 28 shed light on the alleged attack on the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, at the Oke-Baale Eid prayer ground in Osogbo. Conflicting accounts emerged regarding the nature of the attack, with some suggesting an attempt on the governor's life, while others dismissed it as a mere misunderstanding stemming from a disagreement over seating arrangements between the governor and Senator Ajibola Basiru.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu on private visit to traditional rulers in Ogun

Tinubu on private visit to traditional rulers in Ogun

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]

Head of Kano anti-corruption agency reopens investigation on Ganduje

Muhammadu Buhari presiding over his government's last FEC. [Facebook:Buhari Sallau]

Buhari admits leading Nigeria to be one of life's toughest challenges