Okpebholo slammed as group labels Oshiomhole's tenure worst in Edo's history

Segun Adeyemi

They also accused Oshiomhole of promoting thuggery, undermining the rule of law, and fostering a culture of fear and violence.

Adams Oshiomhole [Facebook]

In a scathing statement released on Tuesday, September 3, the forum described Oshiomhole’s tenure as “the worst in the history of Edo State,” accusing him of fostering a governance style marked by cruelty, thuggery, and a failure to attract meaningful investment.

Osazuwa Imafidon, Chairman of the forum, expressed alarm over Okpebholo’s intentions, warning that it could lead to a return to the “dark days of governance” under Oshiomhole.

He highlighted Oshiomhole’s infamous encounter with a widow in Benin City, where the former governor callously told her to “Go and die.” This incident, Imafidon noted, became a national symbol of Oshiomhole’s harsh leadership.

READ ALSO: I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

The forum further criticised Oshiomhole for mistreating teachers during a verification exercise, which they described as a “spectacle of humiliation,” fostering a hostile work environment.

They also accused Oshiomhole of promoting thuggery, undermining the rule of law, and fostering a culture of fear and violence.

In a stern warning to Edo voters, Imafidon urged them to reject Okpebholo, stating that Edo deserves leadership that respects dignity and promotes inclusive growth rather than a return to a troubled past.

Segun Adeyemi

