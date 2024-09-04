Okpebholo slammed as group labels Oshiomhole's tenure worst in Edo's history

In a scathing statement released on Tuesday, September 3, the forum described Oshiomhole’s tenure as “the worst in the history of Edo State,” accusing him of fostering a governance style marked by cruelty, thuggery, and a failure to attract meaningful investment.

Osazuwa Imafidon, Chairman of the forum, expressed alarm over Okpebholo’s intentions, warning that it could lead to a return to the “dark days of governance” under Oshiomhole.

He highlighted Oshiomhole’s infamous encounter with a widow in Benin City, where the former governor callously told her to “Go and die.” This incident, Imafidon noted, became a national symbol of Oshiomhole’s harsh leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forum further criticised Oshiomhole for mistreating teachers during a verification exercise, which they described as a “spectacle of humiliation,” fostering a hostile work environment.

They also accused Oshiomhole of promoting thuggery, undermining the rule of law, and fostering a culture of fear and violence.