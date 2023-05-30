The sports category has moved to a new website.
Orji Uzor Kalu tells Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Ima Elijah

Kalu expressed confidence that under President Tinubu's leadership, the era of embezzling public funds would come to an end.

Former Abia governor, Orji Uzo Kalu and President Bola Tinubu [TheSun]

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Kalu extended his congratulations to President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima on their successful assumption of office.

Kalu emphasised the need to streamline the government's ministries and parastatals, identifying the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as one that has become obsolete.

He suggested that the ministry should be scrapped, pointing out that the Niger Delta Development Commission serves a similar purpose, just as the North East Development Commission does. Kalu advised that the NDDC should be repositioned to report directly to the President, as mandated by its establishment Act.

Highlighting a discrepancy, Kalu noted that the Act governing the NDDC does not stipulate that the commission should report to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. He urged the authorities to allow the NDDC to function independently and solely as a commission.

Kalu, who represents Abia North in the National Assembly, expressed confidence that under President Tinubu's leadership, the era of embezzling public funds would come to an end.

He reassured the public that their focus is on restoring the country to the Nigerian people, emphasising that those harboring intentions to engage in corruption should reconsider their actions, as such practices are no longer tolerated.

Notably, Kalu is currently engaged in a fierce competition with Senator Godswill Akpabio for the position of Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

