Orji Kalu congratulates Abia governor-elect, Otti

While calling on Abia people at home and abroad to join hands with the governor-elect in rebuilding the state for the betterment of the people, he urged politicians to shun undemocratic actions.

According to him, the collective interests of Abia people should be placed above personal ambitions.

“I congratulate Chief Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) who emerged victorious in the last Saturday’s governorship election in Abia state.

“The people of Abia State have spoken with their votes and as such Abians regardless of party affiliation must rally support for the governor-elect.

“Judging from his antecedents in the private sector, I am optimistic that Otti will bring to bear his administrative acumen in piloting the affairs of Abia State.

“I urge Abia people to be steadfast, positive minded and peaceful during this period,” Kalu said.

Kalu, who served as governor of Abia from 1999 to 2007, wished Otti a successful tenure in office.