ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Orji Kalu congratulates Abia governor-elect, Otti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated Chief Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) on his victory in Abia governorship election.

Orji Kalu Otti
Orji Kalu Otti

Recommended articles

While calling on Abia people at home and abroad to join hands with the governor-elect in rebuilding the state for the betterment of the people, he urged politicians to shun undemocratic actions.

According to him, the collective interests of Abia people should be placed above personal ambitions.

“I congratulate Chief Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) who emerged victorious in the last Saturday’s governorship election in Abia state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Abia State have spoken with their votes and as such Abians regardless of party affiliation must rally support for the governor-elect.

“Judging from his antecedents in the private sector, I am optimistic that Otti will bring to bear his administrative acumen in piloting the affairs of Abia State.

“I urge Abia people to be steadfast, positive minded and peaceful during this period,” Kalu said.

Kalu, who served as governor of Abia from 1999 to 2007, wished Otti a successful tenure in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otti polled a total of 172,386 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Okey Ahiwe, who garnered 88,174 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu