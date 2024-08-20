ADVERTISEMENT
Only God can stop Atiku from becoming president in 2027 - Youth support group

News Agency Of Nigeria

NYFA in Ekiti, met with the leadership of some other support groups, drawn from over 28 states, to begin a strategic movement towards the next election.

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president [Channels TV]
Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president [Channels TV]

The Director of Publicity of NYFA, Dare Dada, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos. Dada said that NYFA on Saturday, in Ekiti State, met with the leadership of some other support groups, drawn from over 28 states of the federation, to begin a strategic movement towards the next election.

“Only God can stop Atiku’s emergence as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2027,” the NYFA spokesman said.

Dada said the forum had high hopes that Abubakar would emerge president to give Nigeria the deserved governance.

“The APC-led government has not done well in assuaging the sufferings of the masses,” he added.

He said that the forum would mobilise the youth en masse to vote for Abubakar in the 2027 general elections. Eulogising Abubakar’s virtues, Dada said Abubakar was a philanthropist par excellence and that, apart from being a politician, the former Vice-President was also an entrepreneur and great employer of labour.

“It is not enough to amass wealth for electoral purposes but one’s impact must be felt and seen through constant investment in human capital development.

“This, to a large extent, complements the government’s provision of jobs.

“Atiku has a penchant for human capital development; he has demonstrated this in his private life and even as Vice- President when he facilitated the emergence of world- class technocrats to serve during Obasanjo’s tenure.” he noted.

Dada reiterated the group’s call on President Bola Tinubu to revisit some policies, to address the country’s economic problems.

“Good governance is all about listening to the cries of the people.

“We need to listen to the people and meet their demands and not ignore them when issues are raised about government expenditures,” he said.

Dada said that the removal of oil subsidies and naira devaluation should have been done in such a way that the impact would not be much on the masses.

The spokesman said that the leadership of NYFA and other support groups pledged their unalloyed loyalty to Abubakar and that the former Vice-President would give Nigerians a better deal in 2027.

News Agency Of Nigeria

