'Only criminals can rule Nigeria' – Primate Ayodele

The fiery statement was released on Friday, November 15, through his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho.

“Corrupt leaders are the reason Nigeria is going through hard times,” Ayodele asserted. “It’s impossible for a corrupt leader to make the country better because all he would be thinking about is how much he can make from the country.”

Ayodele further contended that the presidency is inaccessible to morally upright individuals. “It is only a criminal that can be a president in Nigeria,” he said. “If you are righteous, you can never become a president in Nigeria. If you don’t have a lion’s heart, you cannot be somebody in Nigeria.”

The cleric also criticised anti-corruption efforts, describing them as inadequate in a system designed to perpetuate wrongdoing.

“I am not surprised we don’t have leaders that fear God. Any God-fearing person will not even be allowed to get to the top,” he added.

Ayodele alleged that many political leaders engage in religious activities purely for political gain, rather than genuine faith.

His remarks reflect mounting frustration over governance in Nigeria, as citizens grapple with persistent economic and social challenges.

