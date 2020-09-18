The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunsakin's resignation was unconnected with the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

The resignation letter signed by Ogunsakin, dated Sept. 18, 2020 was made available to newsmen in Okitipupa on Friday.

Ogunsakin said that the call by his constituents to join a common train of aspiration. which seeks to challenge the Akeredolu government and his party was responsible for his resignation.

“Permit me, your Excellency, to use this medium to convey my irrevocable decision to resign my office as SSA, Political (South) to the governor of Ondo State with effect from today, Sept. 18.

“The call of my constituents on me to join the train to actualise our common aspiration different from what is offered by your government and your party stands at the root of my decision to quit at this point.

“Being an appointee, this will necessarily conflict with the performance of my duty to you, hence my resignation.

“I thank your Excellency for the appointment offered me to serve the good people of Ondo State as SSA, for the period I was in office.

“Once, again sir, please accept my appreciation and very high regards,’’ Ogunsakin said.

NAN also reports that Ogunsakin hails from Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.