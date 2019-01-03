Okorocha who expressed his delight in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo also commended the wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari for deeming the Imo First Lady fit to lead the team’s Campaign in the South-East.

According to the statement, Mrs Okorocha who was appointed the South-East Coordinator of the Campaign team is expected to campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The governor also assured Mrs Buhari of the support of the government and people of the state in addition to his unlimited support to ensure that she delivers on the task given to her.

He equally congratulated all the 99 members of the campaign team and wished them a fruitful outing.